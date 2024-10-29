Pfizer Batch Code Starting with"E" Means "Everyone is Potentially at Risk"
Jabbed? Keep Your Vaccine Records and Search Your Batch
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
I have noticed in my practice that nearly all of those with serious COVID-19 vaccine syndromes including myocarditis, blood clots, and other live-threatening problems received their first shots either in December 2020 or early 2021. Pfizer’s lots or batches have been evaluated and studied for variation in risk by Schmeling, Manniche, and Jablonowski. All three studies have concluded the earlier batches were more lethal and the variation in risk was considerable from lot to lot. Now Jablonowski and Hooker report:
"Five lots had high outliers for death (i.e., EL0140, EL9261, EL3248, EN9581, and EJ1686); four for serious (EK4176, EK5730, EH9899, and EJ1685), and five for ALL SAEs (EK5730, EH9899, EK4176, EK9231, and EJ1685). These vaccinations were the first to be distributed in December 2020 and early 2021."
