Pfizer Launches PfizerForAll™
"Platform is designed for patients with migraine, COVID-19 or flu, and adults seeking vaccines for preventable diseases, including COVID-19..."
Pfizer’s passionate and dogged pursuit of profits reminds me of a funny quote I once read about a New York City playboy at the end of the 19th century.
He pursued pleasure so hard that he overtook it.
Whoever wrote this— and I think it may have been Ambrose Bierce—appears to have borrowed the phase from Soren Kierkegaard, who remarked:
Most men pursue pleasure with such breathless haste that they hurry past it.
Over time it has become steadily harder to develop safe and effective molecules for treating diseases that are common enough to warrant the massive investment. As the opportunities for developing legitimate drugs have shrunk, Pfizer has chased profits through fraudulent schemes.
In 2009, the company agreed to pay $2.3 billion, the largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the Department of Justice, to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products.
Since then, the company has discovered that the most profitable substances are not pharmaceutical products, but vaccines for which the company bears no product liability and for which it can easily persuade the governments of the world to foot the bill.
Pfizer’s latest scheme is called PfizerForAll™—which appears to be a play on the phrase “With liberty and justice for all.” As the first paragraph of the company's recent press release describes the new program:
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today introduced PfizerForAll, a user-friendly digital platform designed to make access to healthcare and managing health and wellness more seamless for people across the U.S. The new, end-to-end experience will support the millions of Americans affected annually by common illnesses like migraine, COVID-19 or flu, and those seeking to protect themselves with adult vaccinations. By bringing together critical resources and services into a single destination, PfizerForAll helps individuals and their families cut down on the time and steps needed to take important health actions like getting care, filling prescriptions, and finding potential savings on Pfizer medicines.
And so, Pfizer appears to be moving beyond drug development to become a “healthcare provider” in its own right.
People still falling for this? Pfizer is the angel of pestilence and death. So regarding that warp speed COVID vaccine…
Rushed, guaranteed to succeed, corruptly tested, experimental injection? ✓
That killed and maimed well-over a thousand people during the severely abbreviated post-trial phase? ✓
And also caused 23 spontaneous abortions and 75 serious clinical events from 270 expectant mothers during said post-trial? ✓
Using a highly dangerous mRNA tech that in the past killed every mouse with ADE? ✓
A tech previously untested on humans, the emergency usage of which upended over a century of vaccine safety and efficacy research? ✓
For a virus far less deadly than the lockdowns themselves? ✓
Also less deadly than the flu - which conveniently went AWOL when COVID hit the scene? ✓
For a (cold) virus they’ve been unable to cure after over a century of trying? ✓
But somehow all of a sudden, the criminal pharmaceutical companies - notorious for rampant felonious trial fraud - figured it out in less than a year? ✓
And then went on to manufacture billions of quality assured, safe and effective doses at record speed which were then lawfully distributed by the US military? ✓
People actually bought into this on a grand scale, and voluntarily injected this poison? ✓
You cannot fix gullible—it has to fix itself. Pain and failure are the best teachers, but no one wants to be their student. The problem with these injections, however, is that you cannot learn from your mistakes if you are dead. If only they would have listened to Fauci:
The best vaccination is to get infected yourself. -Anthony Fauci
Or more accurately, Death to all!