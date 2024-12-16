by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new study was just published in the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society titled, Protection from COVID-19 vaccination and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection among children aged 6 months – 4 years, United States, September 2022–April 2023. The study combined data from three prospective cohort studies (PROTECT, CASCADIA, and CoVE) conducted in the United States from September 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023. Included 614 children aged 6 months to 4 years living in Washington, Oregon, Michigan, Arizona, and Utah.

Here are the key findings:

Increased Risk with Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccination: Children vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection were 159% more likely to get infected and 257% more likely to develop symptomatic COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated children without prior infection: Hazard Ratio (HR) for infection: 2.59 (95% CI: 1.27–5.28). HR for symptomatic COVID-19: 3.57 (95% CI: 1.10–11.63).

Prior Infection Offers Robust Protection: Children with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (unvaccinated) had a significantly lower risk of reinfection compared to unvaccinated, infection-naïve children: HR for infection: 0.28 (95% CI: 0.16–0.49). HR for symptomatic COVID-19: 0.21 (95% CI: 0.08–0.54).

No Protective Effect from Vaccination Alone: There was no significant reduction in the risk of infection or symptomatic COVID-19 for vaccinated children (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) compared to unvaccinated children: HR for infection with vaccination alone: 1.23 (95% CI: 0.69–2.16). HR for symptomatic COVID-19 with vaccination alone: 1.61 (95% CI: 0.65–4.03).

Boosters Show No Significant Protection: Among children who received at least one bivalent booster dose , there was no significant reduction in infection or symptomatic COVID-19: HR for infection with a bivalent booster : 0.74 (95% CI: 0.37–1.48). HR for symptomatic COVID-19 with a bivalent booster : 1.04 (95% CI: 0.37–2.96).



In other words, these injections do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do. Instead of protecting against COVID-19, these genetic injections either fail or increase the risk. The CDC should immediately revoke their recommendations for children aged 6 months and older to receive a COVID-19 booster injection.

