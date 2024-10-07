I once heard Thomas Sowell observe that many large state agencies are unable to solve problems because doing so would put all of the people who work for them out of their jobs. Such is the unhappy logic of many major enterprises upon which millions of people depend for their livelihoods.

Plato made a similar observation in the Republic when Socrates observes that we see a proliferation of doctors and lawyers in a society in which people are NOT properly taking care of themselves and tending to their business.

Incidentally, Socrates was famous for his extraordinarily robust constitution, which was attributed to his habit of eating and drinking very little. During the Peloponnesian War against Sparta, he distinguished himself as not only a brave and effective soldier, but also for being totally unbothered by the war’s hardships and deprivations. During the Great Plague of Athens in 430 B.C., he was completely immune to the illness.

Just as robust health is bad for the medical industry and diplomacy is bad for the defense industry, a lack of infectious disease pandemics is bad for Big Pharma. This morning I was reminded of this when I saw the following Pfizer stock price chart:

Pfizer’s fortunes have become entirely dependent on its COVID-19 vaccine. The company desperately needs another infectious disease pandemic.

