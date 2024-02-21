In 1510, the Augustinian friar, Martin Luther, walked 1000 miles from his monastery in Erfurt, Germany to Rome. When he arrived at the seat of the Roman Catholic Church, he was scandalized by the senior clergy’s worldliness and commercialism—especially by the Vatican’s practice of selling indulgences.

I thought of Luther’s trek yesterday when I read on the LUMEN-NEWS Substack: “Pope Francis Appoints mRNA Technology Developer Katalin Karikó to Vatican’s Pontifical Academy for Life.”

At least since 1998, when Pfizer sent a delegation to the Vatican to obtain Pope John Paul II’s blessing for Viagra, the pharmaceutical industry has apparently done a good job of persuading the Bishop of Rome of the merits of “Better Living Through Chemistry.”

About a year ago, I posted a report about The Vatican's COVID-19 Vaccine Coin— that is, a 20 Euro silver coin issued by Vatican City. The coin is remarkable in that it combines the symbolism of the Holy Trinity the Eucharist with SILVER—a substance referred to in the Bible as symbolizing the worship of money and even the betrayal of God in the New Testament.

Like Luther in 1510, I suspect the Vatican’s pecuniary’s interests have superseded its interest in spiritual matters. I strongly recommend reading the LUMEN-NEWS report.

Pope Francis Appoints mRNA Technology Developer Katalin Karikó to Vatican’s Pontifical Academy for Life.

