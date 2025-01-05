By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many experts have pointed out that the mortality rate from measles had reduced 98% before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963. This is best substantiated in Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History 10th Anniversary Edition Companion and Reference, by Roman Bystrianyk and Dr SuzanneHumphries. By that observation alone, it is impossible for vaccinologists to claim that measles shots saved lives.

Aaron Siri is the Managing Partner of Siri & Glimstad LLP and has extensive experience in a wide range of complex civil litigation matters and class actions. He was interviewed by Tucker Carlson and reported on X by Vigilant Fox

A comprehensive review by Sbarra et al screened 3772 papers retrieving 857 for discussion of mortality. Forty nine studies listed determinants of measles case fatality rate (CFR).