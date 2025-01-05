Population-Level Risk Factors Related to Measles Case Fatality: A Conceptual Framework
Many Factors at Work Before Introduction of Measles Vaccines to Lower Risk
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Many experts have pointed out that the mortality rate from measles had reduced 98% before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963. This is best substantiated in Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History 10th Anniversary Edition Companion and Reference, by Roman Bystrianyk and Dr SuzanneHumphries. By that observation alone, it is impossible for vaccinologists to claim that measles shots saved lives.
A comprehensive review by Sbarra et al screened 3772 papers retrieving 857 for discussion of mortality. Forty nine studies listed determinants of measles case fatality rate (CFR).
