Post-Acute COVID Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS): Biomarkers Uncovered
New study links PACVS to the vaccine-induced Spike protein, uncovering autoimmune dysregulation and chronic, persistent symptoms.
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The study titled, Autoantibodies Targeting G-Protein-Coupled Receptors and RAS-Related Molecules in Post-Acute COVID Vaccination Syndrome: A Retrospective Case Series Study, was just published in the journal Biomedicines:
Here’s what they found:
Elevated Spike Antibodies vs. Nucleocapsid Antibodies
Patients with PACVS show markedly elevated anti-spike (S) antibodies (mean= 3011.2 BAU/mL) and minimal anti-nucleocapsid (N) antibodies (mean = 0.4 BAU/mL). This confirms symptoms arise post-vaccination, not from natural SARS-CoV-2 infection. The study found a positive correlation between anti-spike (S) antibodies and ACE2 autoantibodies, suggesting an anti-idiotype mechanism where the immune response to the Spike protein triggers autoantibodies targeting ACE2. Additionally, elevated Spike antibody levels were associated with specific symptoms, such as widespread burning sensations.
PACVS Symptoms
Began days to weeks after vaccination (median onset: 10 days). Persisted for a median of 20 months (range: 4–32 months), demonstrating the chronic nature of this syndrome.
Symptoms included:
Chronic fatigue and mental fog
Memory loss and neurological symptoms
Tachycardia, hypertension, and cardiovascular issues
Widespread burning sensations and neuralgia
Skin symptoms: bruising, edema, and rashes
Key Autoantibodies and Associated Symptoms
The authors emphasize that the Spike protein can trigger autoimmunity through mechanisms such as molecular mimicry, where the immune system mistakenly targets human receptors.
ACE2 Autoantibodies
Linked to:
Skin bruising
Skin edema and rashes
Hypertension
MAS1 Autoantibodies
Linked to:
Widespread burning sensations
ATR1 Autoantibodies
Linked to:
Lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes)
STAB1 Autoantibodies
Linked to:
Skin edema and rashes
ADRA2A Autoantibodies
Inversely associated with:
Memory loss and mental fog
These data confirm that Anti-spike antibody testing and autoantibody panels (ACE2, MAS1, ATR1, STAB1, ADRA2A) offer measurable biomarkers to identify PACVS. They also solidify the rationale for detoxifying the body from the highly pathogenic and persistent Spike protein (demonstrated by over 250 peer-reviewed studies) with Base Spike Detoxification:
Our public health agencies must finally begin to address the widespread Spike protein poisoning of the population. This includes developing affordable and accessible Spike protein tests and launching large-scale, prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials to identify effective methods for clearing the Spike protein from the body.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
This is an excellent paper... still can't figure out why we are doing next to nothing while a democide continues to be carried out.
Hi,
Great article.
I’m from Australia and am wondering where I would go to get a spike protein test? Is this something that an Australian doctor would be aware of?