by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study titled, Autoantibodies Targeting G-Protein-Coupled Receptors and RAS-Related Molecules in Post-Acute COVID Vaccination Syndrome: A Retrospective Case Series Study, was just published in the journal Biomedicines:

Here’s what they found:

Elevated Spike Antibodies vs. Nucleocapsid Antibodies

Patients with PACVS show markedly elevated anti-spike (S) antibodies (mean= 3011.2 BAU/mL) and minimal anti-nucleocapsid (N) antibodies (mean = 0.4 BAU/mL). This confirms symptoms arise post-vaccination, not from natural SARS-CoV-2 infection. The study found a positive correlation between anti-spike (S) antibodies and ACE2 autoantibodies, suggesting an anti-idiotype mechanism where the immune response to the Spike protein triggers autoantibodies targeting ACE2. Additionally, elevated Spike antibody levels were associated with specific symptoms, such as widespread burning sensations.

PACVS Symptoms

Began days to weeks after vaccination (median onset: 10 days). Persisted for a median of 20 months (range: 4–32 months), demonstrating the chronic nature of this syndrome.

Symptoms included:

Chronic fatigue and mental fog

Memory loss and neurological symptoms

Tachycardia, hypertension, and cardiovascular issues

Widespread burning sensations and neuralgia

Skin symptoms: bruising, edema, and rashes

Key Autoantibodies and Associated Symptoms

The authors emphasize that the Spike protein can trigger autoimmunity through mechanisms such as molecular mimicry, where the immune system mistakenly targets human receptors.

ACE2 Autoantibodies Linked to: Skin bruising Skin edema and rashes Hypertension

MAS1 Autoantibodies Linked to: Widespread burning sensations

ATR1 Autoantibodies Linked to: Lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes)

STAB1 Autoantibodies Linked to: Skin edema and rashes

ADRA2A Autoantibodies Inversely associated with: Memory loss and mental fog



These data confirm that Anti-spike antibody testing and autoantibody panels (ACE2, MAS1, ATR1, STAB1, ADRA2A) offer measurable biomarkers to identify PACVS. They also solidify the rationale for detoxifying the body from the highly pathogenic and persistent Spike protein (demonstrated by over 250 peer-reviewed studies) with Base Spike Detoxification:

Our public health agencies must finally begin to address the widespread Spike protein poisoning of the population. This includes developing affordable and accessible Spike protein tests and launching large-scale, prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials to identify effective methods for clearing the Spike protein from the body.

