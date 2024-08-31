By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Horrified parents are asking what will happen to their son if he takes the gender journey and becomes a woman? Thankfully, transgender medicine is banned in half of US states, but in others children and adolescents have this clear and present threat in the schools and friend circles. Boys with gender dysphoria may be attracted to a future transgender lifestyle living out their sexual fantasies appearing as women with hormones, bodily changes, make-up, and clothes. But does this mean they would become promiscuous and put themselves at risk for HIV disease with unprotected receptive anal intercourse?

Hershow et al, from the CDC, reported survey data from the National HIV Behavioral Surveillance Among Transgender Men living as Women (NHBS Trans), which was conducted by CDC during June 2019–February 2020 to assess behavioral risk factors, prevention usage, and HIV prevalence. The final NHBS Trans sample included 1,608 transgender men living as women in seven urban areas (Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; San Francisco, California; and Seattle, Washington) and reduced to 1,348 eligible participants who had HIV test results.