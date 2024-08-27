Playback speed
Practical Measures to Protect Yourself Against Viral Illnesses on "Ask Dr Drew"

Dr. McCullough Reviews Nasal Hygiene and the OTC Bundle of McCullough Protocol
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 27, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length interview I had on the Ask Dr Drew Show with TV star Dr. Drew Pinsky August 20, 2022 where we review a range of topics from COVID-19, Monkeypox, Bird Flu and so much more. He was particularly interested in the strategies for nasal and oral hygiene as he frequently gets colds as I do. I revie…

