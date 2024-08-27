Practical Measures to Protect Yourself Against Viral Illnesses on "Ask Dr Drew"

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Please enjoy this full length interview I had on the Ask Dr Drew Show with TV star Dr. Drew Pinsky August 20, 2022 where we review a range of topics from COVID-19, Monkeypox, Bird Flu and so much more. He was particularly interested in the strategies for nasal and oral hygiene as he frequently gets colds as I do. I revie…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.