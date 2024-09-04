Practice Management Tips for Spike Protein Illnesses

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Virtually every American has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein either through COVID-19 infection or vaccination and because the vaccines are ineffective, for many they have had both exposures. As result the Spike protein and possibly the antibodies raised against it are producing a burden of disease never before seen in the clinic. This has been referred to by Parry et al as “spikeopathy.”

Academic medical centers have no grand rounds on the Spike protein. No management seminars. Big primary care CME operators such as PRIMED have ignored COVID-19 vaccine injury syndromes. Thus doctors are drawing a blank when confronted with an obvious Spike protein blood clot or neurological problem.

I reached out to Dr. Erica Williams in Louisville, Kentucky to give us some insights into the Spike protein and the types of diseases she is now seeing in family practice. You will be amazed with her observations. Patients can help drive improvements in care by demanding antibody measurement to the Spike protein, risk stratification, and management specific to this abnormal protein as the cause of new illnesses.