By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A Google search on COVID-19 vaccination and pregnancy on the surface would be reassuring that the novel genetic products without dedicated prospective randomized placebo controlled trials are considered by medical societies as “safe and effective.”

But how do they know without decades of proper research and study? How can a biotechnology that installs the code for a damaging and potentially lethal Wuhan Spike protein be safe for mother and baby?

Multiple analyses from Thorp et al fly in the face of the medical orthodoxy who have accepted COVID-19 vaccination in all three trimesters as an article of faith rather than science. But does Thorp and his team stand alone? A recent graphical analysis by Amer et al shows one-by-one almost all complications before and after delivery are more common with COVID-19 vaccination. Most problems occur on the first shot. Presumably the parents at that time wisely decline more injections.

Genetic vaccination of pregnant women posing harm to mother and baby and potentially future generations will stand as one of the greatest risks ever taken by the field of obstetrics. The only question is whether enough evidence come to light and when?

