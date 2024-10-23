Playback speed
Preparation BEFORE the Next Public Health or Weather Emergency

Terrance Bates Asks Dr. McCullough How to get Ready
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Oct 23, 2024
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dr. McCullough joins Terrance Bates on Real America's voice to remind Americans that preparation must occur BEFORE the next public health or weather emergency. The Wellness Company Emergency Medical Kits are invaluable and live saving when people are stranded without power, clean water, and access to emergency care.

Most families will want a suite of these kits since they are individually prescribed and cover different urgency and emergency scenarios. The guidebook, telemedicine access, and medication refill program make these enduring resources for any household to be well-prepared for the next disaster.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage

