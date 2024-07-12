President Biden refers to Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump"
Antony Blinken's reaction reminiscent of David Niven's reaction to Inspector Clouseau playing his Stradivarius
At a Nato conference that he hosted, President Biden referred to Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump.” Though more subtle and in profile, Antony Blinken’s reaction reminded me of David Niven’s when Inspector Clouseau plays his Stradivarius.
Trump is nearly as befuddled. And a narcissistic sociopath to boot. So the election is for all intense and purposes between dueling Octogenarians of questionable mental acuity. Some choice.
Here is "Trump Live!" Can't wait to see him unleashed on the White House??
Bottom line. The system is broken and the most likely replacement is no replacement at all.
If Biden loses, his staff won't have a problem finding jobs in other fields, such as training parrots to talk and seals to clap, and as sheep herders.