President-elect Trump Declares War on Censorship-Industrial Complex
Outlines sweeping plan "to shatter the left wing censorship regime."
President-elect Trump just declared war on the Censorship-Industrial Complex, promising the total annihilation of this cancer that has been growing in our Republic for the last four years. In a 6:36-minute recorded speech, he presents a detailed plan for eliminating the entire rotten structure.
As MiddleMaga.com reported on X, his five point plan includes the following:
Watch the video by clicking on the image below.
This is what I've been waiting to hear. Without the First, we have no chance.
ALMIGHTY GOD PLEASE provide President Trump your SUPERNATURAL wisdom, guidance and discernment to restore Freedom of Speech and Religion for Americans!