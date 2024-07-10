By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Hydroxymethylglutaryl-CoA (HMG-CoA) reductase inhibitors, also known as "statins," are used adjunctively to diet and exercise to treat hypercholesterolemia by lowering total cholesterol (TC), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and triglycerides (TG) concentrations resulting in ~20% and ~30% reductions in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease outcomes at 2 years in those without and with baseline disease. This month, simvastatin will be available over-the-counter in the United Kingdom as other countries have allowed OTC sales for years.

I often find resistance among prospective patients who have never taken a tablet because they anticipate they will have problems including muscle aches. But how common is this problem?