Promising Strategies to Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease after the Pandemic
Review Focuses on Natural Compounds that Hold Out Hope for Elderly at Risk
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
I have recently posted a Substack about the bona fide risk of progressive cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease after COVID-19 vaccination. In a fascinating new book, The Indoctrinated Brain: How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom, Dr. Michael Nehls suggests that both COVID-19 infection and the vaccines can promote dementia due to amyloid formation or folding of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein within the brain.
Navolokin et al, have published a review focussing on SARS-CoV-2 infection and the mechanisms by which dementia could be worsened. All of the processes mentioned by the authors could apply to COVID-19 vaccines which expose the body to far more Spike protein than SARS-CoV-2 infection, particularly if it has been treated early with the McCullough Protocol.
“This review highlights new discoveries in the field of COVID-19-mediated amyloid accumulation in the brain associated with the neurological symptoms and the development of promising strategies to stimulate clearance of amyloids from the brain through lymphatic and other pathways. These strategies are based on innovative methods of treating brain dysfunction induced by COVID-19 infection, including the use of photobiomodulation, plasmalogens, and medicinal herbs, which offer hope for addressing the challenges posed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”
