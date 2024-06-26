By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have recently posted a Substack about the bona fide risk of progressive cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease after COVID-19 vaccination. In a fascinating new book, The Indoctrinated Brain: How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom, Dr. Michael Nehls suggests that both COVID-19 infection and the vaccines can promote dementia due to amyloid formation or folding of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein within the brain.

Navolokin et al, have published a review focussing on SARS-CoV-2 infection and the mechanisms by which dementia could be worsened. All of the processes mentioned by the authors could apply to COVID-19 vaccines which expose the body to far more Spike protein than SARS-CoV-2 infection, particularly if it has been treated early with the McCullough Protocol.