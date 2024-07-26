By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Transgender medicine is a giant experiment being performed in academic medical centers involving endocrinologists, pediatricians, gynecologists, urologists, and plastic surgeons. There are no long-term randomized trials comparing the package of transgender medicine (puberty blockers, hormones, surgery) versus cognitive behavioral therapy and progression through normal puberty for children and adolescents largely with autism spectrum disorder diagnosed with gender dysphoria. There is great concern that transgender medicine causes harm and as a result, it has been banned in 25 US States for children < 18 years.

Elon Musk recently disclosed on an interview with Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson that he has lost his son figuratively to the WOKE transgender mind virus after he was injected with puberty blockers.