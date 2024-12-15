It strikes me as extremely unlikely that the DoJ, FBI, CIA, and FAA do not know the identity of the flying objects spotted over New Jersey and New York City. According to multiple news reports, the FBI claims to be investigating these sightings, with an official acknowledging public concern while suggesting there might be a “slight overreaction.” The Pentagon has repeatedly stated the drones are not of foreign origin.

I believe it is a reasonable assumption that at least some members of these federal agencies know the identity of these flying objects, but are, for some reason, unwilling to disclose it to the public.

An October, 31 2023 press release issued by the U.S. Department of Energy—Radiation-Detecting Drone Soars Over Portsmouth for Collaborative Testing—may yield a clue about the flying objects spotted over New York and New Jersey.

Is the Department of Energy or some other federal agency using the drones to try to detect radiation? To phrase the question in a more alarming way: has some federal agency received intelligence that a radiation emitting device has been planted somewhere in the greater New York City area?

On a highly personal note: For some time now I have worried that at least some of the puppet masters now running the Biden administration are extremely nefarious actors who may be tempted to stage a false flag attack in the United States in order to blame it on Russia so that the U.S. government will declare full scale war on Russia before Trump is sworn in on January 20, 2025. This could also serve as a pretense for declaring martial law before Trump is sworn in.

Though I am certainly NOT predicting it, I would not be surprised if a so-called “dirty bomb” combining conventional explosives with radioactive material is detonated in the greater New York area, with Russia (or Iran) blamed for it.

