Recovering after COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Sjogrens Syndrome

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please listen to this full length interview I had with Ms. Alison Jane Reid. She was pressured by her family to take a single AstraZeneca adenoviral DNA vaccine. Vaccine Spike protein damage left her with Sjogren’s Syndrome. Sjögren's syndrome, also known as Sjögren's disease, is a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes the body's immune system to attack glands that produce moisture in the eyes, mouth, and other parts of the body.

Alison Jane is a British feature writer, fashion editor and author. For the past twenty five years AJ has roamed the world, interviewing A list cultural icons from Sir David Attenborough to Karl Lagerfeld, the actors from Sex and the City and the leads from Downton Abbey. Alison Jane is renowned for her thoughtful, beautifully crafted, descriptive interview style.

Alison Jane worked as a contributing editor at The London Times for almost a decade, creating cover story interviews and main interviews on actors, national treasures and sporting heroes. She trained as a reporter a Mirror Group Newspapers and The Photographer Magazine. She has written and worked for - The Sunday Times, You Magazine, Country Life, The Lady and The Illustrated London News.

Now moving into the digital age, Alison Jane is the founder and editor-in-chief of Ethical-Hedonist.com - the No1 online magazine for slow, sustainable living, with the focus on fair-trade, organic food and farming and glorious ways to slow down and live a vibrant authentic life. Finally, Reid is currently the editor of the Luminaries Magazine. She is an amazing talent that could not be stopped with a COVID-19 vaccine injury.

Reid learned about McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification as a primary management strategy and has been using Spike Support from The Wellness Company. She has a rewarding story to tell. Please note that her journey took over a year of supplement support to resolve the syndrome.

