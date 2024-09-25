Reject Propaganda Terms!

By Peter McCullough, MD, MPH

I caught up with Rebel News Canada Senior Editor, Tamara Yugolini in metro Toronto recently and she asked me on TV, what is going to happen to those on the wrong side of history? They have weaponized propaganda to force a particular point of view or narrative onto others who may disagree with them.

I told her we are in for a 20 year cycle before there is capitulation and a new group understanding of wrongdoing. There are countless examples of when the orthodoxy digs in deeply, for example on COVID-19 vaccines, there will be a slow correction that will take decades and after the termination and or retirement of leaders who propagandized the disastrous infodemic campaign.

Please enjoy the interview, courtesy of Rebel News.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org