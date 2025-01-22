I have long believed that the most outrageous form of tyranny in recent years has been the Biden Administration’s censorship program. I’ll never forget how stunned I was, in May 2021, when my beautifully photographed studio recording of my first interview with Dr. Peter McCullough was banned from YouTube three hours after I posted it. I experienced the same feeling of stunned incredulity in October 2023 when Amazon banned our book after it had been for sale for 18 months an earned over 1000 5-Star customer ratings. Only through a tedious and time-consuming process was I able to get it restored.

Free speech is the foundation of a Constitutional Republic with limited government. As James Madison once remarked:

A popular Government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or, perhaps, both. Knowledge will forever govern ignorance: And a people who mean to be their own Governors, must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.

I was therefore thrilled to read President Trump’s Executive Order RESTORING FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND ENDING FEDERAL CENSORSHIP.

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and section 301 of title 3, United States Code, it is hereby ordered as follows: Section 1. Purpose. The First Amendment to the United States Constitution, an amendment essential to the success of our Republic, enshrines the right of the American people to speak freely in the public square without Government interference. Over the last 4 years, the previous administration trampled free speech rights by censoring Americans’ speech on online platforms, often by exerting substantial coercive pressure on third parties, such as social media companies, to moderate, deplatform, or otherwise suppress speech that the Federal Government did not approve. Under the guise of combatting “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and “malinformation,” the Federal Government infringed on the constitutionally protected speech rights of American citizens across the United States in a manner that advanced the Government’s preferred narrative about significant matters of public debate. Government censorship of speech is intolerable in a free society. Sec. 2. Policy. It is the policy of the United States to: (a) secure the right of the American people to engage in constitutionally protected speech; (b) ensure that no Federal Government officer, employee, or agent engages in or facilitates any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen; (c) ensure that no taxpayer resources are used to engage in or facilitate any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen; and (d) identify and take appropriate action to correct past misconduct by the Federal Government related to censorship of protected speech. Sec. 3. Ending Censorship of Protected Speech. (a) No Federal department, agency, entity, officer, employee, or agent may act or use any Federal resources in a manner contrary to section 2 of this order. (b) The Attorney General, in consultation with the heads of executive departments and agencies, shall investigate the activities of the Federal Government over the last 4 years that are inconsistent with the purposes and policies of this order and prepare a report to be submitted to the President, through the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, with recommendations for appropriate remedial actions to be taken based on the findings of the report. Sec. 4. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect: (i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or (ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals. (b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations. (c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person. THE WHITE HOUSE, January 20, 2025.

Bravo, President Trump! With this Executive Order, you have done us the greatest service in beating back the dark forces of tyranny. Your bold and timely action has delivered a lethal blow to the Censorship-Industrial Complex Death Star.

Just as Grand Moff Tarkin experienced an abrupt end, it seems likely that Rob Flaherty—the Biden Administration’s House Director of Digital Strategy—has come to the end of his days as a tyrant.

