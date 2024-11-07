In the 1980 film Caddyshack, a wily gopher evades a massive eradication campaign ordered by the petty tyrant, Judge Elihu Smails and ineptly carried out by Assistant Greenskeeper Carl Spackler. The gopher dodges death by rifle, flooding, and ultimately by plastic explosives during the film’s climactic scene. He then celebrates his triumphant survival by dancing a jig during the film’s closing credits—a living symbol of man’s vain effort to control everything. It’s interesting to think that Judge Smails is the sort of guy who would likely vote for today’s weird brand of Democrats.

I thought of the gopher when I saw the footage of Kamala Harris’s concession speech. Did Peanut the Squirrel have the last laugh?

