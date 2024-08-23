When I was about twelve years old, I read a novel titled A Day No Pigs Would Die by Robert Newton Peck. The novel tells the story of a poor Vermont farm boy who comes of age in the mid to late 1930s. The tough moral of the story is that sometimes in life we find ourselves in situations from which there is no easy way out. The difficulty and scarcity that constrain our mortal existence may leave us with no choice but to do something that we find excruciatingly hard and painful.

As abundance and security have increased since the Second World War, we Americans have tended to forget the hard lesson depicted in that novel. We are a people increasingly accustomed to having our cake and eating it, and we are inclined to throwing a tantrum when we are deprived of this luxury.

I have long admired Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his dedication to telling the truth—as best as he can ascertain it—about many public policy issues that lie close to his heart. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it never occurred to me that I would ever meet him and work with organizations affiliated with him. However, because we shared many of the same perceptions of the official pandemic response, I found myself crossing paths with him and his associates.

Back in April, I had dinner with him and a few other guys in Los Angeles, and I was repeatedly struck by his passionate intensity to get to the bottom of things. He has a curious and scholarly nature that must be extremely rare among the extroverted sort of people who go into politics.

Though I would have greatly preferred that he be the next president, in recent months it has becomes clear that this was an extremely unlikely outcome.

Which brings me back to the theme of A Day No Pigs Would Die. We Americans are now facing a very difficult time in our nation’s history, and we must choose either the corrupt and ruthless MACHINE known as the Democratic Party, or the flawed character of Donald Trump. To me, it is 100% clear that our only chance of retaining our Constitutional Republic—at least what’s left of it—lies in voting for Donald Trump.

I was therefore relieved to see the news that RFK Jr. has come to the same conclusion. As he just stated in a press conference:

Democrats have become the party of war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big ag, and big money wanting to abandon democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president. I left the party to run as an independent... The DNC and its media organs engineered a surge of popularity for VP Harris based upon nothing. No policies, no interviews, no debates. Only smoke and mirrors. A Chicago circus that is based on NOTHING. Who needs a policy if you hate Donald Trump?

How did the Democratic Party choose a candidate that has never done an interview or debate during the entire election cycle?

We know the answer: They did it by weaponizing the government agencies. They did it by abandoning democracy. They did it by suing the opposition and by disenfranchising American voters. What most alarms me isn't how the Democratic Party conducts its internal affairs or runs its candidates. What alarms me is the resort to censorship and media control and the weaponization of the federal agencies. I throw my support behind Donald Trump.

In a series of long, intense discussions, I was surprised to discover that we are aligned on many key issues. In those meetings, he suggested that we join forces as a unity party. We talked about Abraham Lincoln's team of rivals. That arrangement would allow us to disagree publicly and privately and fiercely if need be on issues over which we differ while working together on the existential issues upon which we are in concordance.

I was a ferocious critic of many of the policies during his first administration, and there are still issues and approaches upon which we continue to have very serious differences. But we are aligned with each other on other key issues like ending the forever wars, ending the childhood disease epidemics, securing the border, protecting freedom of speech, unraveling the corporate capture of our regulatory agencies, getting the US intelligence agencies out of the business of propagandizing and censoring and surveilling Americans and interfering with our elections. Suspending my candidacy is a heartrending decision for me. But I'm convinced that it's the best hope or ending the Ukraine War and ending the chronic disease epidemic that is eroding our nation's vitality from the inside and for finally protecting free speech. I feel a moral obligation to use this opportunity to save millions of American children above all things. Following my first discussion with President Trump, I tried unsuccessfully to open similar discussions with Vice President Harris. Vice President Harris declined to meet or even to speak with me. Democrats want nothing to do with you, Republicans will at least give you a seat at the table. We have pushed Russia closer to China and Iran. We are closer to the brink of nuclear exchange than at any time since 1962. And the Neocons in the White House don't seem to care at all. Our moral authority and our economy are in shambles. And the war gave rise to the emergence of BRICS, which now threatens to replace the dollar as the global reserve currency. This is a first class calamity for our country. Judging by her bellicose, belligerent speech last night in Chicago, we can assume that President Harris will be an enthusiastic for this and other Neocon military adventures. President Trump says he will reopen negotiations with President Putin and end the war overnight as soon as he becomes president. This alone would justify my support for his campaign. Last summer, it looked like no candidate was willing to negotiate a quick end to the Ukraine War, to tackle the chronic disease epidemic, to protect free speech, our Constitutional freedoms, to clean corporate influence out of our government or to defy the Neocons on their agenda of endless military adventurism. But now, one of the two candidates has adopted these issue as his own to the point where he has asked to enlist me in his administration. I am speaking, of course, of Donald Trump.

Share