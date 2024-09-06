By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The COVID-19 vaccine debacle has left many unvaccinated beginning to believe the human species is under attack. Vaccinated persons have a hard time seeing there is anything wrong since they literally drank the Kool-Aid through an injection of synthetic mRNA.

Comes et al, published an enthusiastic review on self-amplifying mRNA vaccines which takes concerns existing today with Pfizer and Moderna to whole new levels. Replicons in this manuscript are not Transformer action figures, they are self-replicating biosynthetic genetic vaccines designed to reproduce themselves in the human body. Rarely in a review such as this are there paragraphs dedicated to safety concerning biodistribution, limitation of replication, integration in the human genome, genetic merging with other viruses, and unforeseen toxicities.