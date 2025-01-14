Routine Hospitalization for Measles Isolation Recommended by CDC
Practice Grossly Inflates "Risk for Hospitalization" Enables Hotez Deception
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recently vaccine promoter Dr. Peter Hotez was seen on social media with a deceptive graphic indicating 20% of children with measles will require hospitalization. Because measles vaccination is not fully protective, every year there are a few hundred cases of the airborne illness that manifests as a skin rash among the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
In his recent attack on medical freedom, Hotez says “science is not up for debate” and seems to use this argument in his book which states “vaccines did not cause Rachel’s (his daughter) autism.” If science is a never ending process of inquiry and the cause of autism is unknown, how can he rationally make these assertions? Do they represent psychological defense mechanism(s)?
