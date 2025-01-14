By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Recently vaccine promoter Dr. Peter Hotez was seen on social media with a deceptive graphic indicating 20% of children with measles will require hospitalization. Because measles vaccination is not fully protective, every year there are a few hundred cases of the airborne illness that manifests as a skin rash among the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Hotez P (2025) It won’t end with COVID: Countering the next phase of American antivaccine activism 2025–29. PLOS Glob Public Health 5(1): e0004020. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pgph.0004020

In his recent attack on medical freedom, Hotez says “science is not up for debate” and seems to use this argument in his book which states “vaccines did not cause Rachel’s (his daughter) autism.” If science is a never ending process of inquiry and the cause of autism is unknown, how can he rationally make these assertions? Do they represent psychological defense mechanism(s)?