By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Each year the general adult population has ~4 viral upper respiratory tract infections. The variety of infections are indistinguishable from each other including rhinovirus, paramyxovirus, influenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. For that very reason, doctors treat healthy adult patients with empiric approaches including antihistamines, decongestants, bronchodilators, and antibiotics to cover secondary infections. For these cases, diagnostic testing is typically not performed.