There are reports of reductions in fertility all around the world accelerating as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have pointed to the widespread administration of genetic vaccines as a possible cause. However, an even a greater number of individuals have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Hallak et al have found that intact SARS-CoV-2 virions can “hide” in a population of sperm for months after COVID-19 infection. A study of 13 patients admitted to the Hospital das Clínicas da Universidade de São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil, with moderate to severe COVID-19 showed that male gametes released extracellular viral traps (in a process called ETosis). The authors speculate that prolonged treatment could be indicated. In my clinical practice, patients with evidence of persistent SARS-CoV-2 replication (fever, night sweats, pulmonary symptoms, rash) are treated with 90 days of full dose 0.6 mg/kg ivermectin. These data suggest this approach is on target.

We simply don’t know what this means for viral transmission via ejaculation or fertility, but the implications cannot be good for sexual health. It is best to orient acute patients towards early treatment and avoid hospitalization where the virus appears to have deep invasion into the body with long-lasting effects.

