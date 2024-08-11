By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The weekly injectable glucagon-like peptide GLP-1 agonists have been a substantial addition to the armamentarium for treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Randomized trials demonstrating reductions in cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease outcomes have made this class of drugs even more attractive. However, nothing compares to the market and abuse potential than does the prospects of substantial weight loss for cosmetic reasons. I rarely prescribe this class of drugs for weight loss alone, however, when there are other medical problems present the benefits can outweigh the risks for many patients.