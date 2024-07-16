By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, DO, disclosed on the 2024 presidential health report that Biden has obstructive sleep apnea and wears a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device at night.

Guay-Gagnon et al from the Department of Medicine, Division of Geriatrics, Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, published a systematic review and meta-analysis applicable to Biden:

“Eleven studies were included, comprising 1,333,424 patients. Patients with sleep apnea had an increased risk of developing any type of neurocognitive disorder (HR: 1.43 [95% CI 1.26-1.62]), Alzheimer's disease (HR: 1.28 [95% CI 1.16-1.41]), and Parkinson's disease (HR: 1.54 [95% CI 1.30-1.84]).”

We can add sleep apnea to his list of neurodegenerative determinants including advanced age, two prior craniotomies, permanent atrial fibrillation, and six mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. It is getting more difficult every day for Dr. O’Connor to deny Biden’s cognitive decline. As Biden nears the end of his political career, the amount of reversal his doctor will have to do from his report five months ago is substantial. It is never wise for a doctor to paint a rosy picture to satisfy the ego of the patient, family, or his political party. O’Connor will live to regret this statement February 28, 2024.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

