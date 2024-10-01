"Speech is the Alternative to Violence, Coercion, and Tyranny"
Dr. Bret Weinstein & Matt Taibbi defend free speech at Rescue the Republic rally in Washington D.C.
These days I am always thrilled to hear anyone articulate a defense of free speech. I pen this post on the heels of reporting Amazon retracting its ban of Dr. Paul Marik’s book on “Cancer Care.” Though Amazon banned my book (with Dr. Peter McCollough) at exactly this time last year, I still struggle to comprehend that book banning could happen in our American Republic. How on earth did we come to this?
On Sunday Dr. Bret Weinstein gave an excellent opening speech at his “Rescue the Republic” rally in Washington D.C. Like Steve Kirsch, who organized the Defeat the Mandates march in Washington in January 23, 2022, Weinstein exerted great effort to organize this defense of our basic civil liberties—the freedom of speech being the foundation of all others.
I applaud Dr. Weinstein’s service to the Republic and recommend watching his introductory speech.
Dr. Jordan Peterson offered a fascinating explanation for the ignominious ruin of American higher education, but it seems to me that Matt Taibbi’s vivid, colorful, and even poetic defense of free speech stole the show. Bravo Mr. Taibbi!
Violence is what they want. They are following WEF dictates and doing everything they can to trigger violence so they can impose both legal and medical martial law.
Kerry was recently quoted in disparagement of the 1st Amendment. His expressed view is that the plebes need governance, and but for the impediment of the 1st Amendment, the governors would have an easier time regulating out false information.
Well, that evinces a corrupt view of western government. The governor is not a ruler of the people, emplaced by election. No, the governor is not a ruler at all. A governor is a titular head of an administration emplaced for management of civil affairs in an orderly fashion. The citizens are sovereign, and they elect lawmakers to write constitutional laws and adminstrators to implement them. Nowhere is a citizen understood to be a slave to a ruler under the constitution.
Kerry, et al, and most of the US population believe--witness the Biden order to vaxx--that the president is a just ruler because he was elected. No, he is an administrator, and he is bound by the constitution, and beyond (or before) that, the implicit rights of humans to be free of bodily molestation--regardless of how the constitution is interpreted. In other words, trade, economics, civil law, criminal trespass are all regulated properly by law under lawmakers, but human existence and wellbeing shall remain unmolested by governance.
Were this the understanding of western "governance", so much of communism/socialism would be impossible to implement.