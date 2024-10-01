These days I am always thrilled to hear anyone articulate a defense of free speech. I pen this post on the heels of reporting Amazon retracting its ban of Dr. Paul Marik’s book on “Cancer Care.” Though Amazon banned my book (with Dr. Peter McCollough) at exactly this time last year, I still struggle to comprehend that book banning could happen in our American Republic. How on earth did we come to this?

On Sunday Dr. Bret Weinstein gave an excellent opening speech at his “Rescue the Republic” rally in Washington D.C. Like Steve Kirsch, who organized the Defeat the Mandates march in Washington in January 23, 2022, Weinstein exerted great effort to organize this defense of our basic civil liberties—the freedom of speech being the foundation of all others.

I applaud Dr. Weinstein’s service to the Republic and recommend watching his introductory speech.

Dr. Jordan Peterson offered a fascinating explanation for the ignominious ruin of American higher education, but it seems to me that Matt Taibbi’s vivid, colorful, and even poetic defense of free speech stole the show. Bravo Mr. Taibbi!

