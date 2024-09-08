By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

One of the most common features of long-COVID syndrome is post-exertional malaise. Even athletes tell me the smallest workout leaves them completely spent, unable to function for several hours.

Nakahara et al demonstrated that the hearts of those vaccinated almost always have abnormal PET scans demonstrating a shift from free fatty acids to 18-flourodeoxyglucose indicative of a fundamental cellular change that has occurred as a result of the vaccine Spike protein. The subcellular organelle responsible for energy generation is the mitochondria.

Van Huynk et al have demonstrated in cultured human cardiomyocytes, that the S1 segment of the Spike protein at 72 hours essentially exhausts the mitochondria. These subcellular organelles become fatigued, change their molecular functions, and even begin to undergo fission into fragments. No wonder people feel so bad all over with long-COVID!

Huynh TV, Rethi L, Lee TW, Higa S, Kao YH, Chen YJ. Spike Protein Impairs Mitochondrial Function in Human Cardiomyocytes: Mechanisms Underlying Cardiac Injury in COVID-19. Cells. 2023 Mar 11;12(6):877. doi: 10.3390/cells12060877. PMID: 36980218; PMCID: PMC10046940.

We understand that McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification is essential in treating long-COVID allowing cells to recover normal mitochondrial function. Those with very high Spike concentrations reflected by elevated Spike antibody titers > 1000 units/ml (Roche Elecsys assay) will likely require a full year or more of detoxification.

While undergoing this process, a supplement I commonly recommend to address the symptoms of long-COVID including lack of energy and post-exertional malaise is Elevated Energy from The Wellness Company. If well tolerated, two capsules twice a day can be taken as empirically. While no therapeutic claims can be made, it is reasonable to consider this product for a boost in energy that will help on the road to recovery.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

The Wellness Company

Huynh TV, Rethi L, Lee TW, Higa S, Kao YH, Chen YJ. Spike Protein Impairs Mitochondrial Function in Human Cardiomyocytes: Mechanisms Underlying Cardiac Injury in COVID-19. Cells. 2023 Mar 11;12(6):877. doi: 10.3390/cells12060877. PMID: 36980218; PMCID: PMC10046940.