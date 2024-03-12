Statins for Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Adults: Evidence Report and Systematic Review for the US Preventive Services Task Force
Primary Prevention in Adults > 40 Years Analyzed from Randomized Trials
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Many of our readers have wondered why about ~25% of adult Americans take statins. The weakest case for statins would be treatment of adults with no history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. This report from Chou et al for the US Preventative Services Task Force, historically a very conservative guidelines body, gives the evidence from 19 randomized trials involving 71,344 participants.
The results clearly demonstrated the following significant reductions after treatment for ~2 years:
14% reduction in all cause mortality
18% reduction in cardiovascular mortality
29% reduction in stroke
36% reduction in myocardial infarction
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.