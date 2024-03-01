By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have had several patients tell me they don’t want to take statins because they are afraid the drugs will cause brain fog or dementia. In Dr. David Brownstein’s book The Statin Disaster, on page 172, he claims FDA reports from 2004-2014 “caused” the following cases: 4720 amnesia, 7171 confused states, 1577 dementia, 2,054 disorientation, and 13,290 depression. The prevalence of statin use in adult Americans is 25.5% or ~65.9 million people. I wondered if these sparse cases over ten years had any relationship to statin use when compared placebo or those not taking statins.

Olmastroni et al conducted a meta-analysis of the available studies the reported the occurrence of dementia or specifically Alzheimer’s disease with statin use.

“In the pooled analyses, statins were associated with a decreased risk of dementia [36 studies, OR 0.80 (CI 0.75-0.86)] and of AD [21 studies, OR 0.68 (CI 0.56-0.81)]. In the stratified analysis by sex, no difference was observed in the risk reduction of dementia between men [OR 0.86 (CI 0.81-0.92)] and women [OR 0.86 (CI 0.81-0.92)]. Similar risks were observed for lipophilic and hydrophilic statins for both dementia and AD, while high-potency statins showed a 20% reduction of dementia risk compared with a 16% risk reduction associated with low-potency statins, suggesting a greater efficacy of the former, although a borderline statistical significance (P = 0.05) for the heterogeneity between estimates.”

Olmastroni E, Molari G, De Beni N, Colpani O, Galimberti F, Gazzotti M, Zambon A, Catapano AL, Casula M. Statin use and risk of dementia or Alzheimer's disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies. Eur J Prev Cardiol. 2022 May 5;29(5):804-814. doi: 10.1093/eurjpc/zwab208. PMID: 34871380.

These data suggest that statins are not a “disaster” but rather protect against the occurrence of dementia and more specifically Alzheimer’s disease. In my view we can cross cognitive impairment or dementia off the list of concerns for statins as we use and take them to prevent heart attack, stroke, need for stenting or bypass surgery, and cardiac death.

