On this day after Steve Bannon reported to federal prison to serve his sentence for the misdemeanor charge of Contempt of Congress, I listened to a recent interview he gave with a British reporter. I doubt there is anyone working in politics today—whether in Washington or in the media—that even comes close to possessing his wide-ranging intellect and understanding of finance, economy, history, culture, and history. No wonder the Deep State and its DNC cronies are afraid of him.

