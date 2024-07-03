Steve Bannon: A Formidably Smart and Educated Populist.
Bannon's intellectual agility in a recent interview shows why the Deep State and its DNC cronies are afraid of him.
On this day after Steve Bannon reported to federal prison to serve his sentence for the misdemeanor charge of Contempt of Congress, I listened to a recent interview he gave with a British reporter. I doubt there is anyone working in politics today—whether in Washington or in the media—that even comes close to possessing his wide-ranging intellect and understanding of finance, economy, history, culture, and history. No wonder the Deep State and its DNC cronies are afraid of him.
https://youtu.be/AoUO4Lx1JeU?si=vnwjKxzr80EdjFDs
There is no crying in the Warroom. Steve Bannon is a political prisioner. We can't sit back and let others do the work. If we do, we lose. We must all use our voices to take back our country. I pledge to work dilligently to sign up new voters and help get low propensity voters to the polls on Nov 5th.