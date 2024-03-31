I still haven’t seen a plausible explanation of why the Dali cargo ship did not simply hold his course in the channel and glide under the bridge after losing power. This being the case, I wonder why the Biden administration immediately offered to foot the bill for the entire disaster without first determining if Maersk Line (the ship’s operator), the local pilot, or some other actor bears responsibility.

Media reporting of the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) sheds zero light. CBS News and the Independent newspaper the same account of the fragmentary VDR information released by “federal investigators” to the press. It seems to me that these reports raise more questions than they answer.

VDR Information (reported in media)

1:07am, the vessel entered Fort McHenry Channel.

1:24am: Numerous alarms were recorded on the ship’s bridge audio. Around the same time, the voyage data recorder (VDR) stopped recording the vessel’s system data, but was able to continue taping audio from an alternative power source.

1:26am: The VDR resumed recording the Dali’s system data and captured steering commands and orders about its rudder.

[Author John Leake’s Note: What were the steering commands to the rudder? This is the essential question that needs to be answered].

That same minute, the pilot issued a very high frequency radio call to nearby tugboats requesting assistance for the stricken vessel. Data from the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) showed that the pilot association dispatcher called the MDTA duty officer about a blackout.

1:27am: The pilot ordered the Dali to drop the port anchor, along with other steering commands. The pilot also issued another high frequency radio call, reporting that the ship had lost all power and was approaching the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

1:29 am: The Dali was moving at just under 8 miles per hour. The VDR recorded 33 seconds of sound “consistent with” the vessel colliding into the bridge, the NTSB wrote.

As I noted in my last post on this disaster, reports of a 10 knot breeze blowing on the vessel’s port beam are FALSE. The NOAA data from the Francis Scott Bridge station states there was a 4-5 knot breeze blowing out of the northeast, meaning it was largely a following breeze on a vessel traveling southeast at 8.7 knots. This would merely reduce the apparent wind on the vessel’s nose.

A few readers have graciously drawn my attention to the theory that a possible current flowing out of Curtis Bay Channel into Ft. McHenry Channel pushed the Dali’s stern to port, causing the bow to turn to starboard right as the power was lost.

This theory does not strike me as plausible because for two reasons:

1). Curtis Bay and Curtis Creek are subjected to the same tidal ebb and flow as Ft. McHenry Channel.

2). Even if some current was flowing from Curtis Channel into Ft. McHenry Channel, it would have applied a lateral force disturbance to the forward section of the hull before the after section of the hull was subjected to this disturbance. Thus, if there was such a current setting at the time (doubtful) I would expect it to push the bow to port, not to starboard.

In contemplating this report of the VDR (released to the press by “federal investigators”) consider that the Dali is a Neo-Panamax container ship constructed by Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea in 2015 and is probably worth somewhere around 150 million dollars. Hyundai vessels have a long history of top safety and performance ratings.

As one would expect of such a valuable vessel, it is equipped with multiple layers of security to maintain steering control in the event of loss of the vessel’s primary power.

These multiple layers of security for maintaining steering control are mandated by the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations and the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), 1974

Per Subpart 58.25—Steering Gear of the Code of Federal Regulations—a large vessel must be equipped with Auxiliary Steering Gear and Auxiliary Power.

Curious readers who take the time to read this entire section of the code will understand why a loss of primary power should NOT impede the pilot from maintaining his course while steaming 8.7 knots in the middle of a deep ship channel on a clear and windless night.

Two paragraphs of Subpart 58.25 are relevant to this disaster:

In addition to primary and emergency power, many modern cargo ships are also equipped with Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) that are battery powered, though I haven’t ascertained if the Dali (operated by Maersk Line) was equipped with a UPS system.

It’s important to note that Auxiliary Steering Gear and Auxiliary Power (automatically available within 45 seconds of loss of power) are NOT optional. They are required by U.S. and International law.

If Maersk Line failed to maintain these systems or provide proper training to its crew in their use, it raises the question of why the Biden administration immediately declared that the U.S. federal government would foot the bill of the disaster.

