By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A study by Kim et al published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, titled, Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea, found that COVID-19 vaccination is associated with a 68.3% increased risk of depression, 43.9% increased risk of anxiety disorders, and 93.4% increased risk of sleep disorders:

Depression (HR [95% CI] = 1.683 [1.520–1.863]), anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders (HR [95% CI] = 1.439 [1.322–1.568]), and sleep disorders (HR [95% CI] = 1.934 [1.738–2.152]) showed increased risks after COVID-19 vaccination.

The authors used the following methodology (note the massive sample size):

We recruited 50% of the Seoul-resident population randomly selected from the Korean National Health Insurance Service (KNHIS) claims database on 1, January, 2021. The included participants (n = 2,027,353) from the Korean National Health Insurance Service claims database were divided into two groups according to COVID-19 vaccination. The cumulative incidences per 10,000 of psychiatric AEs were assessed on one week, two weeks, one month, and three months after COVID-19 vaccination. Hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% Confidence interval (CIs) of psychiatric AEs were measured for the vaccinated population.

They correctly mention that the spike protein may be the primary driver behind the vaccine-induced psychiatric disorders:

"Our study suggests that neuroinflammation caused by spike proteins may contribute to occurrences of some psychiatric AEs such as depression and anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders."

U.S. depression rates have risen to record highs since 2020/2021, partly due to the draconian pandemic control measures (lockdowns, mask mandates, job losses) and, as suggested by Kim et al, COVID-19 vaccination.

Large increases in the risk of depression and anxiety disorders provide yet another reason to immediately remove COVID-19 ‘vaccines' from the market.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

