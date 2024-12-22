by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Last month, the study titled Pharmaceutical product recall and educated hesitancy towards new drugs and novel vaccines, was published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine. Here’s a brief summary as presented in the Abstract:

Background: Of many pharmaceutical products launched for the benefit of humanity, a significant number have had to be recalled from the marketplace due to adverse events. A systematic review found market recalls for 462 pharmaceutical products between 1953 and 2013. In our current and remarkable period of medical history, excess mortality figures are high in many countries. Yet these statistics receive limited attention, often ignored or dismissed by mainstream news outlets. This excess mortality may include adverse effects caused by novel pharmaceutical agents that use gene-code technology. Objective: To examine key pharmaceutical product withdrawals and derive lessons that inform the current use of gene-based COVID-19 vaccines. Methods: Selective narrative review of historical pharmaceutical recalls and comparative issues with recent COVID-19 vaccines. Results: Parallels with past drug withdrawals and gene-based vaccines include distortion of clinical trial data, with critical adverse event data absent from high-impact journal publications. Delayed regulatory action on pharmacovigilance data to trigger market withdrawal occurred with Vioxx (rofecoxib) and is apparent with the gene-based COVID-19 vaccines. Conclusion: Public health requires access to raw clinical trial data, improved transparency from corporations and heightened, active pharmacovigilance worldwide.

Figure 1 reveals the shockingly high number of COVID-19 injection death reports compared to all other vaccines since 1990. The fact that our regulatory authorities ignore this absurdly strong safety signal is deeply worrisome:

Figure 3 presents Edward Dowd's calculations from Cause Unknown, showing a strong temporal correlation between the onset of USA COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employment in the third quarter of 2021 and a significant rise in excess mortality among working-age Americans (25–64 years old), based on data collated by the US Society of Actuaries Research Institute:

Figure 4 illustrates the striking comparison of reported deaths for major drug/vaccine recalls versus COVID-19 injection deaths. As you can see, COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ are LONG overdue for market recall, with 375,340% more reported deaths than the disastrous Cutter Polio Vaccine Incident of 1955, which led to immediate market withdrawal after only 10 deaths:

In support of these findings, our study, A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination, has demonstrated a causal link between COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ and death:

Immediate action to remove these deadly injections from the market should be a top priority for the incoming administration. Failure to do so would likely cause an irreversible loss of trust in our government and represent a grave disservice to the American people, the majority of whom are refusing COVID-19 genetic booster shots with no human data.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

