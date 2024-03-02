"Stunning Act of Scientific Censorship"
"Cureus" retracts fully peer-reviewed and accepted paper by Dr. McCullough
Last September I was stunned to wake up one morning to find an e-mail from Amazon, stating that our book—The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex—was being banned after having been for sale for 18 months and receiving over 1000 5-Star reviews (an almost perfect customer rating). After a great deal of correspondence with Amazon and a strong advocacy campaign for our work, Amazon decided to reinstate the book.
Now comes the news that on Monday, the journal Cureus retracted the first peer-reviewed paper to provide an extensive analysis of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine trial data and post-injection injuries. As the paper’s author, Dr. Peter McCullough, remarked:
The journal and its editors had the right to reject the paper at any time during the review process. Once published, it is a violation of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) Guidelines to retract a paper without adequate justification.
The Defender just published an excellent account of this stunning act of scientific censorship—further evidence that our overlords are reverting back to a pre-Enlightenment era of ORTHODOXY that suppresses the free exchange of ideas and new discoveries. The global vaccine cartel has created a censorship apparatus that strongly resembles the Holy Office of the Inquisition and its “Index of Forbidden Books.”
Violation of “freedom of speech” takes many forms. There should be civil penalties for this kind of censorship. We either have a First Amendment, or we don’t.
This censorship makes me physically ill. Even in 2020 when massive censorship was just becoming obvious to any critical thinker, my liberal friends had no problem with the concept of censorship. I could not convince them it affects ALL of us ( as does lack of voter integrity) . Now 4 years later I have personally been censored for speaking the truth. Those same friends still appear to have no idea, zero curiosity, that the info they read and believe has already been censored before it hits their eyes. They are content...so frightening