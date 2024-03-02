Last September I was stunned to wake up one morning to find an e-mail from Amazon, stating that our book—The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex—was being banned after having been for sale for 18 months and receiving over 1000 5-Star reviews (an almost perfect customer rating). After a great deal of correspondence with Amazon and a strong advocacy campaign for our work, Amazon decided to reinstate the book.

Now comes the news that on Monday, the journal Cureus retracted the first peer-reviewed paper to provide an extensive analysis of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine trial data and post-injection injuries. As the paper’s author, Dr. Peter McCullough, remarked:

The journal and its editors had the right to reject the paper at any time during the review process. Once published, it is a violation of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) Guidelines to retract a paper without adequate justification.

The Defender just published an excellent account of this stunning act of scientific censorship—further evidence that our overlords are reverting back to a pre-Enlightenment era of ORTHODOXY that suppresses the free exchange of ideas and new discoveries. The global vaccine cartel has created a censorship apparatus that strongly resembles the Holy Office of the Inquisition and its “Index of Forbidden Books.”

