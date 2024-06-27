"Supreme Court Punts on Technicalities"
Expert analysis of Murthy v. Missouri decision by respondent Aaron Kheriaty, MD.
Aaron Kheriaty, MD was one of the plaintiffs in Missouri v. Biden. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals found there had been some coercion in the government's contact with social media companies in violation of the First Amendment. The government appealed, and in October 2023, the Supreme Court agreed to review the case, which became Murthy v. Missouri. Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that the states lacked standing to bring suit.
Dr. Kheriaty just published a thorough analysis of the case—a momentous document about a momentous decision that is a great blow to the concept of government of the people, and a great victory for a paternalistic state that is now heavily tilted towards tyranny. To read Dr. Kheriaty’s essay, please click on the image below and also consider subscribing to his Substack. He is one of the smartest and most capable men who are working to preserve our beleaguered Republic.
Yes. What a shame the lawyers missed a pivotal defect in the action they brought to SCOTUS. There is no getting past the logic that destroyed their standing.
Good news is, this case was not heard on the merits and the mistakes made in this instance will likely not be made the next time this issue presents to the court.
Sometimes you're the windshield. Sometimes you're the bug.
This is ridiculous and against the peoples rights.