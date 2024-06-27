Aaron Kheriaty, MD was one of the plaintiffs in Missouri v. Biden. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals found there had been some coercion in the government's contact with social media companies in violation of the First Amendment. The government appealed, and in October 2023, the Supreme Court agreed to review the case, which became Murthy v. Missouri. Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that the states lacked standing to bring suit.

Dr. Kheriaty just published a thorough analysis of the case—a momentous document about a momentous decision that is a great blow to the concept of government of the people, and a great victory for a paternalistic state that is now heavily tilted towards tyranny. To read Dr. Kheriaty’s essay, please click on the image below and also consider subscribing to his Substack. He is one of the smartest and most capable men who are working to preserve our beleaguered Republic.

