by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As the number of human and animal H5N1 bird flu cases continue to increase, possibly as a result of gain-of-function serial passage experiments at the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory, the media has clearly escalated the psychological operation (PSYOP) fear campaign:

The following clip from the McCullough Foundation production Bird Flu: Separating Fact from Fiction and True Danger from Fear-mongering shows current and former Biopharmaceutical Complex members reveal that avian influenza ‘is coming next.’

We should take the warnings of imminent pandemics by certain individuals very seriously. Last week, former White House COVID Czar Ashish Jha claimed that we are entering an age of bioweapons and pandemics. He said "lots of people" are creating bioweapons, called for vaccines against pathogens that don’t exist, and urged a "responsibility" to combat vaccine 'misinformation':

This presents major concerns. First, who are the “lots of people” working on new bioweapons? The Gates Foundation? The U.S. government? This needs to be investigated as soon as possible, and a global moratorium on gain-of-function research should be implemented.

The primary purpose of this PSYOP campaign is to prepare the population to accept more genetic injections and further draconian pandemic response measures. More fear = more compliance. This was demonstrated by Gao et al, who found that public fear of COVID-19 (PFC) was positively associated with the number of COVID-19 vaccinations at county-level: “as PFC increases from 0 to 300, the predicted vaccination number increases from 10,000 to 230,000.”

The Biopharmaceutical Complex is currently preparing bird flu mRNA injections developed by Moderna, CEPI-funded H5N1 replicon (self-amplifying) shots, and Arcturus Therapeutics replicon ‘pandemic’ bird flu injections funded by the U.S. government (BARDA) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Big Pharma’s primary business model of creating and distributing unsafe ‘vaccines’ with full liability protection will be completely dismantled with a RFK-run U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In other words, all of these experimental self-amplifying genetic injections under development (at least 33 candidates) will never make it to the market unless proper long-term studies have demonstrated safety, which is highly unlikely and would take decades. Elon Musk’s “Hammer of Justice” is another contributing factor to the Biopharmaceutical Complex’s fear of proper American leadership. Thus, it’s not surprising that the Biopharmaceutical Complex wishes to subvert the inauguration and confirmation processes of the Trump-RFK administration by weaponizing pandemic fears in a desperate attempt to retain control. Unfortunately, it appears that this subversion attempt has already begun:

SLATE NEWS - You Know RFK Jr. Is Going to Be Bad. It Might Get Even Worse. If bird flu starts spreading easily among people, we’re going to need a lot of vaccines.

THE TELEGRAPH - RFK Jr condemned as ‘clear and present danger’ after Trump nomination. Nominee for health secretary decried as ‘vaccine denier and tin foil hat conspiracy theorist … this is going to cost lives’

TIME MAGAZINE - Public Health Experts Alarmed at Trump’s Pick of RFK Jr. to Lead HHS. “I can’t think of a darker day for public health and science itself than the election of Donald Trump and the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of health,” says Lawrence Gostin, director of Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law.

This telegraphed subversion attempt should be prevented at all costs. Their fears of public health reform are unfounded: The health of America has continued to deteriorate under the previous administrations.

It's evident that drastic reform is urgently needed to reverse these trends, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is poised to deliver it.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

