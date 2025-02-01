This morning I relished reading the following essay by Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Murphy (US Marine Corps). As his online biography states:

While assigned to DARPA in 2020-2021 as the Commandant’s Fellow, he uncovered the EcoHealth Alliance DEFUSE Project proposal which details research work that is considered the blueprint for SARS-CoV-2. He shared this with the investigating bodies and became an official whistleblower.

I was especially gratified to read his comparison of the Biodefense Oligarchy to the oligarchy that ruled Athens during the Peloponnesian War and pressed for the disastrous Sicilian Expedition in 415-413 BC. As he points out, when oligarchies succeed in taking over key institutions of government such as the NIH—institutions that may draw unlimited funds from the treasury—it is virtually inevitable that they will embark on projects that extend their own power, glory, wealth, and privileges, even if these projects don’t serve the people who are paying for it.

This is precisely why James Madison, who knew classical history as well as anyone, repeatedly expressed concern about the danger of establishing a professional military in the new republic. As he understood, once the military becomes a key state institution, it invariably thrives on purported threats and has an entrenched interest in maintaining them instead of defusing them.

President Trump is doing a great job of mopping the floor with an array of ideologically possessed freaks who have infested Washington in recent years. However, the real test of his mettle will be whether he is willing to take on that Biodefense Oligarchy that Murphy describes in this elegant essay (click on the image below).

