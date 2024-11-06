Dr. McCullough and I watched TV coverage of election night till 11:00 central time, at which point the good doctor went to bed to rest for his morning press of COVID-19 vaccine injured patients. Yesterday was encouraging for him, as he was contacted by two high-ranking academic doctors at two different major hospital centers, who acknowledged that we have a problem with vaccine injuries and that it’s time to get to work on treating this syndrome.

Unlike Canada, which just euthanized a man in his late forties who has been suffering terribly from a COVID-19 vaccine injury, the American medical establishment may be in the very early stage of waking up to this disaster and joining Dr. McCullough in trying to help patients.

I woke up to euphoric messages from multiple friends, who are overjoyed that Trump has been given a clear mandate (winning both the popular and electoral vote) to govern pursuant to Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which vests executive power in the President of the United States.

With their bizarre candidate Kamala Harris, Democrats had hoped to continue the lunatic Punch and Judy show they’ve been running for at least the last two years, with ordinary working Americans on the receiving end of Mr. Punch’s brutal insults.

It’s a bright and sunny autumn day here in Dallas, and it’s hard to resist feeling a surge of optimism that the old American dream of government of the people, by the people, for the people, may get yet another day in the sun.

However, I hope the President-elect will proceed with great caution and deliberation to avoid the innumerable traps that are doubtless being set for him this morning. Cheered by a red wave of euphoric supporters, the President-elect may let his guard down and misstep and misspeak during the critical period between now and January 20, 2025. Great work must also be done to ensure his personal security.

An array of Deep State Serpents are regrouping and will certainly try to strike back. Though I am certainly not predicting it, I would not be surprised if an unnatural infectious disease pathogen leaks from a bio-lab during during the next year or two. No one has been punished for the Wuhan lab leak in 2020, and hundreds of billions were raked in from that crime of global proportions. Likewise, Trump must take extraordinary steps to avoid the appointment blunders of his first term, when he allowed puff adders like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo into his circle.

For now, Dr. McCullough and I heartily congratulate the President-elect and wish him the best of luck. We are cautiously optimistic that we may be entering a new era in which the power of the federal state is limited and sane.

