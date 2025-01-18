The HOT ZONE: Fire in Los Angeles

In the spring of 2017 I lived in Venice Beach, right off of Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and I really loved my neighborhood and the neighborhood of Santa Monica just to the north. Since 2020 I have gotten to be friends with many wonderful Los Angelenos who are supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense. I was deeply saddened to see the news of the fires that have destroyed the Pacific Palisades and other parts of L.A. County.

In this episode of the HOT ZONE, we discuss how—as a consequence of California’s abominable government—civilization in Los Angeles County has been skating on thin ice for some time. As Mel Gibson recently put it:

We hope the fires will awaken the people of California and Los Angeles to the necessity of firing all of the inept, irresponsible, and corrupt people who have infested their state and municipal governments for the last several years. Time for the corrupt clowns to shove off and to be replaced with reasonable and responsible leaders.

