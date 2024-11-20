The HOT ZONE: New Sheriffs Selected

In this episode of the HOT ZONE, we discuss President-elect Trump’s atypical cabinet picks—an array of men and women who have, in recent years, taken a highly critical view of the U.S. Federal Establishment. Who are they, and what are their personal histories? Will they pass Senate confirmation, or will they be thwarted by the Deep State? Please check out our conversation and—if you find it interesting—share it with your friends.

