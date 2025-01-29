Playback speed
Share post
The HOT ZONE: RFK, Jr. On Deck in the Senate

History in the making as Mr. Kennedy faces inquisition by politicians long influenced by Big Pharma lobby.
John Leake
Jan 29, 2025
12
8
Transcript

On day one of Robert F. Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearing, please join us for this episode as the HOT ZONE as we discuss his historic bid to become our next Secretary of Health and Human Services. For decades Mr. Kennedy has been a leading critic of U.S. public health policy and how it is unduly influenced by Bio-Pharmaceutical interests. Will he overcome the formidable opposition he has long faced and be confirmed?

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
John Leake
John Leake
