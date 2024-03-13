On Friday, March 15, 2024, Dr. Peter McCullough will testify to the NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOUTHWESTERN INTERGOVERNMENTAL COMMITTEE in the Arizona State Legislature about the deadly hospital protocol that was adopted nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital protocol consisted of the following:

1). Absolutely refuse to administer FDA-approved drugs such as methylprednisolone (for pulmonary inflammation) high dose aspirin and other blood thinners (for micro blood clotting) and ivermectin (an antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and anti-coagulant).

2). Insist that gravely ill, hospitalized patients receive Remdesivir, for which hospitals received a 20% bonus on the entire hospital bill—probably the most crass form of racketeering in US corporate history.

3). After the above nihilistic and lethal protocol failed to work—as it invariably did—intubate, paralyze, and send the patient to his death on a ventilator that did nothing to treat the underlying problem—i.e., blood clots in the lungs.

On the four-year anniversary of this largely manmade disaster, we are all suffering from COVID fatigue. However, we should all strive to obtain a complete understanding of what happened, and to share this understanding with our friends and families. This is our only chance at stopping an iteration of this massive organized crime from happening again.

On a personal note: I hope the readers of this Substack understand the enormous amount of investigative scholarship, time, effort, and travel that Dr. McCullough devotes to seeking truth and justice in this terrible matter, and trying to prevent it from happening again. I doubt that most politicians have a hundredth of his dedication to (unpaid) public service.

