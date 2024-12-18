by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

STUDY #1 - Rate of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection During an Omicron Wave in Iceland

Key Finding - Among individuals vaccinated, the odds of reinfection are 1.42 times higher (42% higher) for those who received 2 or more doses compared to those with 1 dose or less (95% CI: 1.13–1.78):

STUDY #2 - Duration of mRNA vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants in Qatar

Key Findings - The effectiveness of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) injection against symptomatic BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron infections declined from 46.6% and 51.7%, respectively, within 1–3 months after the second dose to -17.8% and -12.1% at 7 months or later. Similarly, the effectiveness of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) injection declined from 71.0% and 35.9%, respectively, within 1–3 months after the second dose to -10.2% and -20.4% at 7 months or later​:

STUDY #3 (Cleveland Clinic) - Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Bivalent Vaccine

Key Findings - The risk of COVID-19 increased with the number of vaccine doses previously received:

1 dose : HR = 2.07 (95% CI: 1.70–2.52)

Individuals with one prior dose had a 107% increased risk of COVID-19 compared to those with no prior doses.

2 doses : HR = 2.50 (95% CI: 2.17–2.89)

Individuals with two prior doses had a 150% increased risk of COVID-19 compared to those with no prior doses.

3 doses : HR = 3.10 (95% CI: 2.69–3.56)

Individuals with three prior doses had a 210% increased risk of COVID-19 compared to those with no prior doses.

More than 3 doses: HR = 3.53 (95% CI: 2.97–4.20)

Individuals with more than three prior doses had a 253% increased risk of COVID-19 compared to those with no prior doses.

STUDY #4 (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) - Protection from COVID-19 vaccination and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection among children aged 6 months – 4 years, United States, September 2022–April 2023

Key Findings - Children vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection were 159% more likely to get infected and 257% more likely to develop symptomatic COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated children without prior infection:

Hazard Ratio (HR) for infection: 2.59 (95% CI: 1.27–5.28).

HR for symptomatic COVID-19: 3.57 (95% CI: 1.10–11.63).

Abundant evidence of negative efficacy, excess mortality, and DNA contamination provides clear and indisputable grounds for the immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA injections from global markets to safeguard public health.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

