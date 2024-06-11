Salvador Dali was being characteristically weird and technically brilliant when he composed this painting in 1931 that he titled “La persistencia de la memoria” or “The persistence of memory.” To this day it remains the most iconic work of Surrealism.

I thought of it this morning while listening to a recent recording of Deborah Birx saying on CNN: “We should be testing every cow, weekly,” for H5N1 bird flu.

The only rational explanation for this assertion is that she or one of her cronies owns shares in a manufacturer of bovine viral PRC test kits. Apart from this hypothetical possibility, her assertion is manifestly insane.

What could possibly account for the Persistence of Deborah Birx as a public health figure whose “counsel” is still being sought on CNN?

In the domain of foreign policy, the same question should be urgently asked about the Persistence of Victoria Nuland—an aggressive military adventuress who has a perfect track record of being dead wrong about everything. And yet, here she is, less than a month ago, urging the U.S. “to help Ukraine hit bases in Russia.”

Can Ms. Nuland name a single American citizen apart from a large shareholder of Raytheon who stands to gain anything by our country engaging in World War III with Russia?

Really, what can possibly explain the persistence of these dumb and annoying women in public affairs? Why can’t they retire and engage in a more benign form of tormenting people, like the ladies in their local bridge clubs? In this scenario, they would at least experience some salutary, corrective action from their social peers who would quickly grow weary of them.

They remind me of John Belushi’s famous SNL skit, “The Thing that Wouldn’t Leave.”

