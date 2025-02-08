by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Recently, the entire MAHA movement was rightfully up-in-arms when Oracle's Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, Larry Ellison, pushed AI-generated cancer mRNA injections developed in 48 hours. The health freedom movement has grown tired of experimental gene therapies and seek safer, more natural approaches to cancer prevention and treatment. Dr. John Catanzaro, founder of Neo7Bioscience, has demonstrated the potential of precision-engineered peptides and small molecules for personalized cancer care. Dr. William Makis and many others advocate for the use of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in cancer treatment, which has shown extreme promise. Another promising but often overlooked approach in Western Medicine is the use of mushrooms for cancer. In this article, I will summarize the biological mechanisms, epidemiological evidence, and clinical data supporting the use of mushrooms in cancer prevention and treatment.

Biological Mechanisms

Pathak et al reviewed the immunomodulatory effect of mushrooms and their bioactive compounds in cancer:

Immunomodulation: Mushroom bioactive compounds, such as lentinan, schizophyllan, and maitake-D fraction , stimulate the immune system by activating macrophages, dendritic cells, and natural killer (NK) cells , enhancing cytokine production (e.g., IL-2, IL-6, TNF-α) and increasing anti-tumor immune responses​.

Cell Cycle Arrest: Polysaccharides and other phytochemicals in mushrooms can halt cancer cell division at key regulatory checkpoints, particularly the G0/G1 and G2/M phases , thereby preventing tumor proliferation​.

Apoptosis Induction: Mushrooms trigger programmed cell death (apoptosis) in cancer cells via both the intrinsic (mitochondrial) and extrinsic (death receptor) pathways , leading to DNA fragmentation and caspase activation , effectively eliminating malignant cells​.

Angiogenesis Inhibition: Certain mushrooms, such as Ganoderma lucidum and Phellinus linteus , block the formation of new blood vessels (angiogenesis) that tumors need for growth by downregulating VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) and inhibiting endothelial cell proliferation​.

Oxidative Stress Regulation: Mushroom compounds like ergothioneine, glutathione, and polyphenols neutralize reactive oxygen species (ROS), reducing oxidative DNA damage that contributes to carcinogenesis​.

Epidemiological Evidence

Ba et al conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies examining the association between mushroom consumption and cancer risk, finding a significant inverse relationship: