A remarkable feature of the Biden Administration is the colorful array of incompetent imbeciles it has appointed to ranking positions. The conventional wisdom is that these appointments are an expression of genuine belief in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. I doubt it. Tyrants have a long history of placing incompetent lackeys in ranking positions of authority. Some, such as Caligula—who appointed his horse to the Senate—apparently did this to demonstrate their contempt for the lawmakers and the public.

However, in many case, tyrants have a more shrewd and calculating motive for appointing incompetent lackeys. The public is given the impression it is the lackeys who are calling the shots and who bear responsibility for the disasters that inevitably occur. The ruthless machinations of tyrants are obscured behind the smokescreen of the lackeys’ incompetence.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is a perfect example of this phenomenon. At this point is is obvious that security measures were deliberately withheld from Donald Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. While Director Cheatle will be subjected to an inquiry about the incident, she herself probably played no decisive role in the operation, and she probably wasn’t fully aware of the precise mechanics of how security was withheld.

She will now play the role of the incompetent mediocrity who makes preposterous statements about the hazards of securing a roof with a steep pitch even though 10,000 photos circulating online reveal that it wasn’t steeply pitched.

Cheatle will take the heat for the incident, which will almost certainly be attributed to incompetence and not deliberate action. Grandstanding Congressmen will demand her resignation and will deem her resignation sufficient to let the matter rest.

